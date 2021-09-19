Fashion and food trucks: Small business rally held in Dayton

The Montgomery County Business Solutions Center is partnering with a Dayton entrepreneur to put on the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally on Sunday, September 19. (Alex Korecky)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Business Solutions Center is partnering with a Dayton entrepreneur to put on the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally on Sunday, September 19.

Entrepreneur Tae Winston has founded three retail stores focused on helping small businesses, her Facebook page says, and she is continuing that theme through this small business fashion and food truck rally.

The event is taking place at 1435 Cincinnati St in Dayton from 2 p.m until 7 p.m. Tae Winston said in a Facebook event post that there will be over 100 vendors, food trucks, and business opportunities to explore.

Winston also said the Montgomery County Business Solution Center will be providing business advice.

