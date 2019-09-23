Farmersville Fire Chief to retire after 50 years

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tom Wallace’s career as a firefighter started when he was in the Navy and was stationed on a tanker with aviation fuel. It led to a 50-year career with the Farmersville Fire Department – first as a volunteer and, starting in 1977, as the department chief.

“We had to have special training beyond what we had at boot camp,” Wallace said. “We were on a tanker carrying aviation fuel, diesel fuel and all kinds of stuff. One of the jobs was being a firefighter”

Wallace joined the volunteer department when he returned from the military after being approached by a friend. His 50-year journey will end in two weeks when Wallace officially retires.

Wallace was pivotal in shaping Farmersville’s emergency services. He ushered in the Jackson Twp. EMT squad in 1982. Thirteen years ago, he led a move to build a new fire station.

Wallace’s journey was filled with the highs and lows of being a volunteer firefighter. Living in a small community like Farmersville, many of the people firefighters come in contact with are people they know.

Some of those highs include an appearance on the Montel Williams Show after a water rescue in the 1990s. Chief Wallace also received an award after he rescued a woman from a burning garage building.

The low moments of the job were traumatic. This hit home when five teenagers were killed drag racing at night in the early 1980s.

An emotional Wallace recalled some of the tougher times and said no one is immune from it.

“It hit us so bad. I was afraid the entire department was going to quit,” Wallace said. “I’ve always told our people if they need to cry they should do it.”

Wallace said he’s taken training on guiding his firefighters through post-traumatic stress. When asked if he’s suffered PTSD, Wallace said he prefers not to think about it but says he’s had his share of hard times.

Always found himself in charge

Volunteer departments in rural Western Montgomery County and in Preble County often work together in tandem, especially in mutual aid situations. As a veteran chief, Wallace often found himself running operations in areas outside Farmersville and Jackson Township.

In the late 1980s, when a major wood and grass fire threatened Germantown, Wallace was in a local news helicopter coordinating efforts from the air.

When a major fire hit near the U.S. 35 connector at Third Street years later, Wallace was the one with the most experience and found himself taking a leadership role.

“I’ve been in charge of some of the biggest fires in this region,” Wallace said. “They may not have been here, but they were dropped on me.”

Volunteers are hard to come by…

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Erisman will be the new chief after Wallace’s retirement. He’s worked with the department for 39 years, most of it as an officer. Ericman will leave his current full time job with the Valley View School District

One concern they both share is over the lack of volunteers. Wallace said as of now there are 20 volunteers with the department and EMS, but many of them work different shifts and aren’t always available. The optimum would be to have 20 available at all times.

“It’s a top priority,” Erisman said. “One thing I’d like to do is look into a pilot program along with Germantown’s chief and hit the schools on career day. We want to show what the department can do for you, not so much what you can do for the department.

“In return, there’s so much reward in what we do and helping people.”

Farmersville is hosting a retirement celebration for Wallace from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 6. The event will feature guest speakers. For more information, contact the Farmersville Fire Department.

In this WDTN.com Web Extra, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Erisman talks about filling Chief Tom Wallace’s shoes.