Farmersville family on the frontline as first responders together

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Daily operations are a little different now at the Farmersville Fire Association. Temperatures are checked for each person coming into the building

“We do business different than what we used to,” said Chief Jeff Erisman.

Chief Erisman is several decades deep into his career as a firefighter. His family’s support is always vital.

“(My wife) may be home doing laundry and the tone drops. Then she becomes an instant babysitter if were going out on something,” said the Chief.

That’s now more important than ever.

“It does put your mind at ease a little bit when you get to be with your family during this time,” said Lindsey Erisman, a firefighter paramedic at Farmersville Fire Association. She also works in a Cincinnati emergency room.

She’s lucky enough to be around her entire immediate family most days. Her father is chief Erisman. Her brother, Jarred Erisman, is a firefighter paramedic alongside with them. Her sister in law is an RN and works at a Cincinnati emergency room as well. All of them on the front line.

“I think one word that I have that describes it is proud. I’m proud of all of them. I’m proud of what they do for everybody in the community,” said Pam Erisman, Chief Erisman’s wife.

A number of extended family members are also frontline workers and first responders.

Pam Erisman says she worries about what they may come in contact with in their interactions with the public.

“The front line people deserve to be recognized,” she said.

“I don’t see that fear. If they, do have it, they’re not letting me know about it,” said Chief Erisman.

The Chief says he does worry about what his children may pick up and spread to his grandchildren. Both his children are doing what they love.

“There’s a lot of tradition in the fire service. That’s how I ended up here,’ said Jarred Erisman.

“It just feels good to give back to the same people you grew up with,” said Lindsey.

Social distancing is not always possible with their job. It’s that time as a family helping to keep them grounded.

“Just being together helps,” Pam said.

Through the pandemic, first responders are more cautious on calls. Recruits are now training online.

“The COVID virus has kind of put a damper on things as far as training because we’re trying to keep people spaced out as much as we can,” said Jarred. He’s also in charge of training at the fire house.

Chief Erisman is confident his staff has what they need to stay safe.

“We’re doing good with our PPE and we’re not being left out right now,” he said.