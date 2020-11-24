‘Farmers to Families’, local church to give away 1,200 boxes of food in Dayton Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Farmers to Families” program is collaborating with a local church to give away 1200 boxes of food Tuesday.

The free drive-thru event is Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Central Missionary Baptist Church. According to a release, the boxes will include meat, dairy and produce.

The event is open to the public, IDs are not required.