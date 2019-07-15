Farmers market premieres in new spot in West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Dayton Farmer’s Market has moved locations, but for the second year is offering easy access to fresh, organic, and affordable produce and meats to residents living in a food desert.

The market is now located at the corner of Germantown Street and James H. McGee Boulevard, right in the middle of a community that saw the loss of its last full-service grocery store when Aldi’s closed in 2018.

The first day the farmers market was Monday evening from 3-5 p.m., and many West Dayton residents told 2 NEWS they were thankful to have the farmers market back so they don’t have to drive across town to buy fresh produce.

“There’s farmers markets everywhere, but never one right here where people don’t have access to a grocery store are,” said Alexus Renner of Miami Valley Organizing Collaborative.

Renner said the farmers market started last year in the DeSoto Bass courtyard, but this year wanted to make it more accessible to everyone in the community.

She said they are trying to cut back on food insecurity which is prevalent in West Dayton’s food desert, and that ties into many aspects of life for those residents.

“That and infant mortality go hand in hand,” said Renner. “If you don’t have healthy mothers and babies, you have babies that are dying before their first birthday.”

Many local vendors like Homefull, Boba love organics and many more were giving good deals on fresh, locally grown and raised foods.

Gem City Market representatives were also on site, telling 2 NEWS it is a kick-off event for them as they are entering the contract bidding process.

Kendra Baker of Gem City Market said they were giving out and demonstrating healthy recipes while letting residents know the products and services they will provide.

“Get the community in the habit of coming to the site to purchase their vegetables and their fresh meat,” said Baker. “So we want to bring that at least four times before the end of this season, so on a bi-weekly basis we will be having a farmers market at the site.”

Renner said they will have the West Dayton farmers market in the lot at the intersection of James H. McGee Blvd. and Germantown Street every first and third Monday of the month until around November.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.