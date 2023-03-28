DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Weaver Eggs from Versailles donated 54 thousand eggs to The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton on Tuesday.

The contribution is part of a national initiative by America’s egg farmers called “Fighting Hunger by the Dozens” which will give three-million eggs to food banks this spring.

“It is our responsibility as farmers and providers of food to do what we can to help address hunger,” Tim Weaver Jr., a fourth-generation egg farmer, said. “To do what we can to help support the front-line organizations for hunger relief such as The Foodbank Inc.”

It’s not the first time these farmers have helped to fight hunger. The Foodbank called them “hunger heroes” who have helped with many mass distributions.

