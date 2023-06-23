DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is here! And with summer comes farm-fresh veggies and other goodies at the Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market.

This market is held every Wednesday through the season, so long as the weather allows, at the site of the Former Salem Mall at 5200 Salem Ave. The shops will be open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 5 through September 27.

For more information on the Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market, you can email Market Manager Sharron Williams at sawwill@msn.com or call 937-623-5408.