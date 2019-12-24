Far Hills Masonic Lodge feeding first responders for 24 hours

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –

For 26 hours, first responders will be able to have a free holiday meal at any point in their day at the Far Hills Masonic Lodge. This is the 11th year this dinner is put on.

Plenty of food items were are homemade but there were also packaged foods and snacks that first responders could take with them if they were sent out on another call.

As with every year, there was no limit to how often first responders could go back for other meals. They are welcomed to eat for as many meals as they’d like. The menu changed over the course of the 26 hours depending on the time of day.

All this food is supplied with the help from local businesses.

Despite all the weeks of hard work, the team here says it’s worth the effort.

“I would say the look on the people’s faces when they come in. They’re relieved. They get a break. They get to socialize with other people. The different departments keep us all safe so that’s why we want to give back,” said Dick Crandle with the Far Hills Masonic Lodge.

Free meals will be served 5 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. Christmas Day.

