Fans, residents can sign register book to remember Kobe Bryant, daughter at Kettering funeral home

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering funeral home is opening its doors so that local fans and residents can sign a register book to remember NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Routsong Funeral Home, located at 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering, will host the register book, which will be given to the Bryant family. People can sign the book at the funeral home between 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.