Fans, residents can sign register book to remember Kobe Bryant, daughter at Kettering funeral home

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering funeral home is opening its doors so that local fans and residents can sign a register book to remember NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
Routsong Funeral Home, located at 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering, will host the register book, which will be given to the Bryant family. People can sign the book at the funeral home between 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
