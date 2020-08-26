Fans react to Gov. DeWine’s Sports Order Variance

"This is the safest way to get kids and families back into sports."

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN)– Since the start of the pandemic, stadium seats and bleachers have been empty. But now, the roars of fans will once again fill the empty air.

“It feels really good because playing without fans just feels weird,” said Bellbrook High School Varsity Captain Lindsay Ulring. “I don’t know what I would do without my parents here.”

Before schools open their sporting events to more fans, Governor DeWine asks the school to answer three questions:

-Is this needed for home and away families to attend?

-Can everyone be socially distanced?

-Can the home school prevent all the spectators from congregating?

“We are taking a lot of precautions here at the school to make sports happen for the kids,” said Bellbrook High School Athletic Director Charlie O’Dell. “The kids need to get back to a sense of normalcy, so we need to make that happen safely.”

At Bellbrook High, spots of blue tape were lined on the bleachers six-feet apart for spectators to easily socially distance. Each player is given a set-amount of tickets in each sport to give to their family and friends, and for the time being, will be allowed to take a seat to watch the game.

“We understand this is very uncomfortable time for all and we are taking precautions very seriously,” said O’Dell.

Outdoor sports can allow 1,500 spectators and indoor sports can only have 300 fans, or 15 percent capacity each. Tuesday night’s game between Bellbrook High and Tecumseh brought in many families and fans creating a thunder the players said they dearly missed.

“When people are here and cheering us on, it really brings out a whole different team.” said Tecumseh High Varsity Captain Bailey Drews.

Players on both teams chose to wear a mask or not, including referees. However, players on both teams said they aren’t too worried about catching the coronavirus and it’s all thanks to their local schools.

“Our schools are taking a lot of precautions so I think if we keep doing that, there shouldn’t be a problem.” said Tecumseh High Varsity Senior Paige Hale.