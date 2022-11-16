Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fans flocked to the Wright State University Nutter Center Wednesday night to see the Dave Matthews Band, who are traveling the country on their fall 2022 tour.

More than an hour before doors opened, dozens of eager fans waited outside the venue in shared anticipation.

In addition, a pre-concert party with more than 200 attendees was held at W. O. Wright’s Grill and Pub in Beavercreek with a performance by the band So Peachy.

Ridge Richter, the pre-show event organizer, said that he travels to more than 20 shows each year helping to set up meet-up events for fans. Wednesday was number 143.

“There are so many people here, and it’s good to see all the Dave Matthews fans come out for the concert, just to have somewhere to go to hang out and enjoy each other’s company before the concert,” Richter said. “This is my passion, and this is what I live for.”

Left to right: Fans Kate Lorah and Natalie Mayfield attending the W.O. Wright’s Grill and Pub pre-show party event

Mega fans Natalie Mayfield and Kate Lorah said that they have traveled to more than one hundred Dave Matthews Band concerts over the years.

“These are some of our best times. Every year, we try to go to a few at least,” Mayfield said. “I’ve been a fan since high school, since about 1994. I used to go see them, and Rusted Root would open for them down in Pittsburgh. There’s such good energy. It’s like no other concert that I’ve ever been to.”

Lorah said she has been a fan since 1995, and she first saw the band in concert in 1996 during her senior year of high school.

“I get excited for when Dave walks out, and the energy of the crowd is just screaming and going crazy,” Lorah said. “We’re in the pit tonight, and we’re going to dance and have fun. It’s the best time, and some of my favorite memories.”

Twin sisters Jacquelyn Moore and Jessica Myers, along with their friend Stephanie Wright, shared how special and close-knit the fans of the band are.

Left to right: Jacquelyn Moore, Stephanie Wright, Jessica Myers | Wright and Moore show off their matching tattoos of the Dave Matthews Band logo, the fire dancer

“People drive in from all over, just to experience Dave,” Myers said. “You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don’t care where you’re from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you.”

For over 30 years, the Dave Matthews Band have performed their famous live shows around the world to millions of dedicated fans that continue to show up tour after tour.

The band won a Grammy in 1997 for the Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for their song “So Much to Say.” They have also received 13 Grammy nominations from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The setlist for Wednesday’s show can be found here.