Family Violence Prevention Center to host virtual purse raffle fundraiser

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Family Violence Prevention Center is hosting a virtual fundraiser for domestic violence and sexual assault victims on November 1 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

A spokesperson for the center said the message for participants is “Financial Abuse is Real. There is Power in a Purse.”

A total of 10 designer bags will be raffled. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com for $40 and are available now through October 31 at 5 pm. Each ticket includes one entry for each purse.

For more information visit the Family Violence Prevention Center website.

