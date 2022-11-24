Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — With thousands of people gathering at the start line, the Ohio River Road Runners Club Turkey Trot took off for another year.

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Taking place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day, participants had the choice between a five-mile run or walk and a one-mile run or walk as well as a virtual option for those who could not attend.

At 8:30 a.m., runners and walkers set off to participate in what is for many a family tradition.

“About 20 years ago this was a thing our family did like every year,” said runner Jody Packer. “Just bringing back the tradition.”

For 71-year-old Brenda Anderson, this year’s race marks her 8th Turkey Trot, however, she just finished her 14th marathon and has run 40 half marathons. Nov. 24 is also her birthday!

When asked why she does it Anderson said, “It’s fun, and I’m a runner!”

“You never know about the weather,” Anderson continued. “It’s a hit or miss.”

With a high of 60 degrees, this year’s Turkey Trot could not have asked for better weather.

