DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Instead of preparing to receive her high school diploma with all her classmates, 18-year-old I’sice Thomas remains fighting for her life in the hospital.

Thomas was walking near Santa Clara and North Main Street after leaving a friend’s house April 6 when a driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her at the end of the crosswalk, leaving her critically injured.

It has been over a month since the life-altering accident, and Thomas’ family is still searching for who is responsible. 2 NEWS spoke with her mother, Senequa Gladden, about the ongoing recovery.

Gladden said it has been especially hard on the family because Thomas was supposed to walk for graduation soon.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking and devastating, especially when it’s something you’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” Gladden said. “Her school is trying to make accommodations, so we may do something at the hospital for her. We just haven’t quite come up with a plan yet.”

Gladden says Thomas’ progress has been encouraging to the family.

“I mean, I think we’re doing better because she’s doing somewhat better,” Gladden said. “She’s out of the woods as far as you know, three weeks ago, we didn’t know whether she was going to make it or not. And she’s come a long way. So, we’re happy. We’re just happy that, you know, she’s making progress, slowly but surely.”

As her condition improves, police are looking for the person who hit Thomas. Officers believe they were driving a dark-colored sedan with possible front-end, hood or windshield damage.

They are also offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers where tips can be left anonymously at 937-222-STOP.