Family spreading holiday cheer with Kettering tree lot tradition

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering family is keeping the holiday spirit alive with their annual tree lot tradition.

“We are giant Christmas presents,” describes Kettering resident Andy Miller, dressed in a wrapped refrigerator box complete with a bow and a tag.

For about the last decade, Andy and his family have been dressing up and coming to the Dor-Wood Optimist Club tree lot to pick out their tree.

“We count on this thing every single year,” says Miller.

The lot sold out of their 735 trees in nine days this year, but the club saved one for their annual customers.

“We are excited to see them come every single year to be able to come in and see what they’re going to decorate next,” smiles Jim Berlon, the Tree Lot Chairman for the Dor-Wood Optimist Club.

Every year, Andy and his family decide on a different theme. It started about ten years ago when they dressed up in onesies.

“When I saw them walk up in onesies, it was just totally incredible. It was like what is going on here?” laughs Berlon.

One year they dressed up as their favorite Christmas movies.

“Some of them were Home Alone. Some of them were really obscure Christmas movies we never heard of,” describes Miller.

Another year, the theme was the 12 Days of Christmas.

“With the 12 Days of Christmas, there was only 11 of them, but what we didn’t know was one of them was pregnant at the time–that created that 12th Day of Christmas,” smiles Berlon.

Last year, they dressed up as parts of a Christmas tree.

This year, they were life-size Christmas gifts–a theme that couldn’t be more fitting given that the greatest gift is each other.

“Just being together with family–We don’t always get to be together throughout the year. We have lots of kids now. It’s nice to just kind of count on one thing every year. It’s cool,” says Miller.