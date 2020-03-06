Family split between Dayton, Nashville dealing with tornado fallout – again

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Willie Fulmer’s family has spent the last two years ducking tornadoes.

His oldest son Graham, 26, of Hillcrest Ave., in Riverside suffered damage to the roof of his home and had a tree torn out of his yard during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak last year.

Fulmer now waits to see where his 5-year-old son will finish pre-school this year after the tornado that devastated the Nashville area wrecked his son’s elementary school.

Fulmer, a 1984 Fairborn High School grad, lived in the Dayton area until four years ago this week when he left for a job opportunity in Nashville. His family purchased a home outside the city in Lebanon, Tenn., near Mount Juliet where his son is going to school.

“It was about 12:50 to 1 a.m. when I heard my wife’s phone start going off while we were in bed,” Fulmer said. “It sounded like an Amber Alert. That woke me up and all of a sudden the power went out. I checked on Facebook to see if anyone else had power in the neighborhood when I heard hail outside. The first few messages I saw said: ‘This is real – get to safety.’ So I grabbed my wife and kids and we got downstairs.

“Of course, the flashlights didn’t work because the batteries were dead. My boys were using those to ‘hunt ghosts.'”

Fulmer said winds began picking up, but his home didn’t suffer damage. He said none of the lawn furniture had been moved. At the end of the cul-de-sac he lives on, there’s a pile of shingles that were laying there carried by the storm from another area.

Fulmer’s 5-year-old son attends Stoner Creek Elementary School in Mount Juliet. He’s a pre-school student. The school’s kindergarten section was destroyed. The district’s Middle School was flattened, according to Fulmer.

He said the landscape is eerily similar to what he remembered from his son’s neighborhood on Memorial Day last year.

“It’s pretty weird,” Fulmer said. “My son lives on Hillcrest Ave. You turn one way and it looks like nothing happened. You turn the other way, it’s complete devastation. Where I go to work, it’s the same thing. If you turn left it looks like nothing happened, if I turn right there are gas stations that are completely flattened with the gas pumps torn out.”

Fulmer said the district has canceled school for the rest of the week. He said the school has spring break next week, giving the district extra time to come up with a plan to send students.