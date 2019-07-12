Family searching for Middletown teen last seen in Michigan

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a missing Middletown teen is asking for help in locating the 18-year-old.

According to Crime Stoppers in Michigan, Heavenly Sloan was in Michigan for a family reunion when she was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment in Ypsilanti, Mich. at 3 am on Sunday, July 7. On Saturday morning, Sloan had told her father that she was stopping at a Chase Bank, getting gas, then heading back home to Ohio.

No one has seen or heard from Heavenly since leaving her friend’s apartment at 3 am.

Sloan graduated from Middletown High School with honors, where she was a special needs volunteer with the IMPACT program, according to Crime Stoppers. She is set to start in the nursing program at Bowling Green State University in August.

Sloan is described as a “brown-skinned female, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds and wears glasses.” Her vehicle is a 209 silver Pontiac G6 with tinted windows.

