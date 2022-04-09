MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown family survived a crash due to one important safety feature: their seatbelts.

On February 20, Michela, Donovan and Caspian Rennaker were involved in a crash on I-75 in Montgomery County. According to a release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the use of safety belts and an infant car seat saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries in the crash.

On Saturday, April 9, the Rennaker family was presented with “Saved by the Belt certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. They also were given a “Saved by the Belt” License plate bracket.

“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Freeman said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In 2021, 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use, OSP said. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, check out the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard here.