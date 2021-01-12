Family safe after house fire on Melrose Avenue in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Melrose Avenue.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the fire is coming from the roof and that the family got out safely. This incident is currently under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

