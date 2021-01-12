KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Melrose Avenue.
Authorities told 2 NEWS the fire is coming from the roof and that the family got out safely. This incident is currently under investigation.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- U.S. intelligence officials have 180 days to release information on UFOs
- PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State vs. Alabama 2021 National Championship game
- Family safe after house fire on Melrose Avenue in Kettering
- Man flees scene after driving vehicle into house on Germantown Street
- Patriots’ Bill Belichick declines to accept Presidential Medal of Freedom