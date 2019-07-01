Social media reunites family with photo lost during tornado outbreak

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – After airing a story on Friday, June 28, a family photograph lost in the tornadoes has been reunited with its owner.

In early June, the palm-sized picture of a serviceman literally flew into a moving car on I-75 near the Wagner Ford exit.

“It kind of swirled around in the car and eventually landed at his feet,” said Julia Hall, as she described her husbands experience.

After seeing all the devastating images in and around Dayton, Hall immediately knew someone would be missing the picture.

“It brings tears to your eyes when you drive through the areas and you see it in person,” said Hall “To just have this (picture) here, you think, yeah this is probably someone’s family, great grandpa, great uncle..”

Within hours of posting this story, Jessica Robinson of Northridge reached out to Hall.

Robinson said, “I had to ask her, ‘does that have tape on the top and bottom?’ and she said, ‘yeah!'”

Just like that, the photo’s rightful owner was found.

Robinson says the picture shows her grandma’s father in his service uniform. She has no idea how the picture ended up on I-75, but isn’t surprised because both Robinson and her grandmother lost their garages and sustained roof damage.

“It had to be fate. He (the man in the picture) wanted it to be found. For some reason,” said Robinson.

The Robinson’s have been through a lot in the days since the tornado, and getting the picture has helped put things back into perspective.

“It’s the little things that count right now down here. People don’t see that. People think it’s all about the material. It’s not. It’s about our kids and us still being here. That’s what it’s all about really,” said Robinson.

