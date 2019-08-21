Family raising money to bring home Miamisburg native injured in Cambodia explosion

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Miamisburg native is raising money to help fly the 18-year-old home after she was severely burned in an explosion in Cambodia.

Abbey Alexander was teaching in Cambodia when she was injured during a gas station explosion last week.

One person was killed, and 13 others were injured, including Abbey.

The blast left burns on 35 percent of her body. She is currently being treated in an ICU unit at a Cambodian hospital, but needs to be flown to the United States to continue her treatment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of the medical flight back to the U.S.

