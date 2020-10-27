Family raises money to help Cedarville alum stay in home modified for son with cancer

STAMPING GROUND, Ky (WDTN) – A Piqua native and single mother of two is rallying support for her family after her oldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Twelve-year-old Levi Delimpo was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma in 2018, a disease that affects about 250 children in the US each year and has a 15 to 30 percent survival rate. Since his diagnosis, Levi’s mother Tami Demlimpo, said life has been significantly different for her son.

“He can no longer play sports. He can’t run. He has a limp because of his femur being replaced.”

To make things easier for Levi, donors have helped make the Delimpo’s northern Kentucky home more accessible, assisting in installing a walk-in shower, ramps and sterile countertops to expose him to fewer germs. Levi’s mom explained due to financial difficulty though, they’re now simply hoping to stay in that home.

“I’m being faced as a single mom now and without the finances, the ability to keep the home. And so the community is coming together to try to make sure that we can stay in that home.”

Sarah Gheen is the President of Doorways of Hope, the nonprofit helping the Delimpos raise money to pay off the house. She said the organization was born from a passion to serve those experiencing pain and trauma. So far, they’ve been able to secure donations from major organizations, from Tami’s alma mater, Cedarville University, to Levi’s favorite sports team, the Pittsburg Steelers.

“Part of what we believe in is providing safe places for people to experience healing, and so there is no safer place for that family than their home.”

While there’s technically no such thing as remission from Levi’s condition, doctors are saying he currently has no evidence of the active disease. However, he’ll soon undergo another hip surgery to replace hardware from the initial operation.

More information about Levi’s story can be found at doorwaysofhope.org. To donate to the Delimpo family’s GoFundMe, click here.