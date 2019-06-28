Family photo blows into car on I-75 near tornado-ravaged neighborhoods

DAYTON/HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oakwood family is trying to find the owner of a family photo that blew into their car while driving on I-75.

It happened near several homes that were destroyed by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“It’s a very small photograph,” said Julia Hall. “It kind of swirled around in the car and eventually landed at his feet.”

Hall and her husband drive up I-75 past the Wagner Ford exit on a daily basis. When you drive by the exit, the damage left behind by the EF-4 is very clear.

“It brings tears to your eyes when you drive through the areas and you see it in person,” said Hall. “To just have this (picture) here, you think, yeah this is probably someone’s family, great grandpa, great uncle.”

Hall has posted the picture, showing a man in uniform to various Facebook groups trying to find an owner.

Someone is missing this picture and this man.

“This probably means something to someone. What are the chances of that happening. It probably belongs to someone whose home was impacted or devastated by the tornado,” said Hall.

If this is your photo or you know who it belongs to, email newstips@wdtn.com.

