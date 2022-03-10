MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters helped rescue the pets of a Catalina Community family after their house caught fire Thursday morning.

The trailer home caught fire Thursday morning around 1 am. The family was able to escape unharmed, but their three pets were still trapped inside. The Madison Township Fire Chief said that firefighters were able to rescue the two dogs and one cat from the blaze.

One pet was given oxygen, the chief said, but all the residents, both pet and owner are expected to be ok.

The Fire Chief described the fire as ‘sticky’ as it was more smoke than flame. Mutual aid was also called to fight the blaze.

This incident is still under investigation, the fire chief said, and no cause for the fire has been released at this time.