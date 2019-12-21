Family of shooting victims prepare for difficult holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families of the Oregon District shooting victims are preparing to spend their first holiday season without their loved ones.

Dion Green lost his dad, Derrick Fudge, in the tragedy on August 4.

“I love holiday music…when I hear it, I just turn it off,” he said. “Life doesn’t stop, when stuff goes bad, life still goes on, bills have still got to be paid. Gotta keep providing for the family.”

In May, a tornado hit Green’s neighborhood near I-75 and Wagoner Ford.

His home is now repaired thanks to community support that’s carried over from one tragedy to the next.

“It’s too much, I can’t even explain it, it would take too much time. How much they’ve been here for me,” he says.

Part of that support comes from The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

“I appreciate the generosity, but I would give all that back in a heartbeat for my father,” he said.

Behind every dollar is an individual who cares.

Still coping with the loss of his father, Green drives by tornado-damaged homes every day. While difficult, it’s a reminder of what “Dayton Strong” now means.

“We’re standing strong and we’re gonna rise, we are rising,” he said.

