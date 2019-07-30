Family of New Carlisle toddler that died on Panama City Beach starts GoFundMe

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WDTN) – The family of the 3-year-old boy who died in Panama City Beach, Fla. after falling nine stories from a condominium has started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral arrangements.

Hunter Cole Wilcox fell nine stories from the Marisol Condiminium Complex while on vacation with his family on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page.

According to the GoFundMe, the family says it is its mission to “make sure that they put locks on these doors so another family never has to feel what we are going through.”

Hunter was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

According to 2 NEWS sister station WMBB, the condominium complex’s owners association released a statement, saying “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at the Marisol Condominiums this past weekend. The loss of a child is heartbreaking and this tragedy has devastated us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them.”

To view the family’s GoFundMe page, click HERE.

