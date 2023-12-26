DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of the deceased driver involved in the crash with a Preble County Sheriff Deputy has issued a statement to 2 NEWS.

In the statement, his brother Johnny Gayhart describes his legacy and upcoming memorial service.

Michael Gayhart was born Nov. 23, 1987. His family describes him as a passionate derby driver, following in the footsteps of his father and oldest brother as the youngest of his family. He is described as a man of many talents. He was a devoted father and uncle.

He is survived by his mom Kim Gayhart, daughter Nevaeh Gayhart, brother Johnny Gayhart (Jessica), brother Jared Rader (Tiffany), sister Misty and his girlfriend Brandy Teegarden.

Gayhart is preceded in death by his father Michael Eugene Gayhart I, sister Mandy Gayhart, grandfather Audney Gayhart and grandmother Juanita Miller Gayhart.

Visitation services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at I Am the Word Ministries in West Elkton. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jimmy Combs. Gayhart will be buried at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton.