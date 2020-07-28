‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family of I-75 drive-by shooting victim wants answers

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 64-year-old James Brown of West Carrollton was shot and killed on I-75 South near Austin Landing Monday afternoon.

Miami Township Police are investigating and said there are still many questions surrounding the deadly drive-by shooting.

Officers said it happened around 12:15 Monday afternoon near Austin Boulevard when a suspect fired from a blue Jeep into the gray SUV Brown was driving. A car matching that description was stopped in Middletown and the woman driving the car was arrested for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help following deadly I-75 shooting

“She was very cooperative with investigators and it turns out her vehicle and her were not involved in the incident,” said Officer Pat McCoy with Miami Township Police.

McCoy said they still need the public’s help to determine what led to the gunfire.

“Any truckers who were southbound at that time that had dash cam operating, we would love to see the dash cam on there to see if there’s anything that could help the investigation,” said McCoy.

Brown’s granddaughter, Ashley Stewart, said her pawpaw was a dedicated family man who was likely on his way to pick up some items for his flea market stand. She said her family is still in shock.

“We don’t understand what happened, why, why him,” said Stewart. “Hearing about something like this, we didn’t think this was our grandfather, my Pawpaw, we didn’t think it was him at all so it’s really hard to process right now.”

She said her family is desperate for answers.

“My grandfather was a good man, he did not deserve this and there’s still so many questions that need answers,” said Stewart. “If anyone knows anything or can come forward, give us more details, please and help us get justice for him.”

Gary Stacy lives just across the street from Brown and said he was caught in the jam when traffic was diverted for a few hours but suspected it was a crash. He said he and Brown had just chatted two days ago and can’t believe he is now gone.

“He’s just a really nice neighbor, I just can’t believe someone sporadically shot him,” said Stacy. “Flipped me out because I was on the way to the grocery store, it could have been me.”

Miami Township Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact them.

Stewart said they have set up a Go Fund Me to help with Brown’s funeral costs.