Family of Fairborn woman fighting COVID-19 plans vigil

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Fairborn woman in the hospital with COVID-19 is planning a prayer vigil to recognize all coronavirus patients and health care workers.

Sheila Johnson had worshiped at the Gates of Praise church in Fairborn before getting sick with COVID-19. She’s been in the hospital for roughly a month, and her family says she may not survive.

Family members say the 72-year-old’s condition quickly worsened after she was first taken to the hospital June 7 and tested positive for COVID-19. Four days after arriving, she was put on a ventilator.

“They’re putting in a trach tomorrow because she can no longer stay on the ventilator. Her body’s too weak to breathe on its own. And then within a few days, we’re doing a permanent feeding tube,” said one of Sheila’s daughters, Michelle Webre.

Daughter Angela Barnett adds, “Mom was fun-loving. She’d get out there and dance with the grandkids, play her Christian music, go fishing.”

Barnett says if her mom survives, her life will be completely different.

“She’s going to have to go into a nursing home and she’s never going to walk again. She’s never going to talk again,” she said.

Sheila’s family members say they have been in touch with Greene County Public Health after she was believed to be exposed to the virus at Gates of Praise church. Others in her family also developed symptoms but have since recovered.

Thursday night, they’re planning a vigil near Kettering Medical Center for her and all other COVID-19 patients, as well as health care workers. Organizers are asking people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“People have got to take this COVID serious because you don’t know when you’re going to see your loved one last. They could be perfectly fine today and on a ventilator tomorrow and that’s what we’ve experienced,” Webre said.

Sheila’s family members say the vigil is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. across from Kettering Medical Center, in the Cancer Center parking lot.