DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Dayton teen who was shot at an Alabama Church spoke out Friday.

18-year-old Michaela Fauber, of Dayton, was the victim of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vestiva Hills, Alablama Dec. 3, according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief David Agee said at a press conference that a man described to be in his mid-20s played a few games of basketball with teens who he did not know in the gymnasium before he began shooting.

Fauber was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Friday, Sauber’s family released a statement:

The family of Elder Michael Fauber is overwhelmed with the love and support we are receiving during this difficult time. We are seeing progress and improvement every day in our son’s condition as he continues what will be a long recovery. We expect he will remain hospitalized for several more days. He is aware of the many prayers being offered on his behalf and sends his appreciation. Michael has loved his missionary service and loves the people of Alabama. His testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ is strong and his faith in Him gives each of us comfort. Thank you all for your many acts of kindness toward Michael and our family. David and Rachel Fauber