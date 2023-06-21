DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a Dayton shooting is seeking the community’s help.

In lieu of flowers, food or sympathy cards, the family of Nolan Combs has requested assistance to help cover funeral expenses.

Combs died at the hospital Sunday following a shooting on Fieldstone Drive. He was described as “a bright and compassionate young boy who touched the lives of everyone he met”, according to his obituary.

Messages of sympathy may be shared while donating, which will appear on an online tribute wall. Donors may also choose to remain anonymous.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.