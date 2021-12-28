HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire in Huber Heights Tuesday.

The fire happened at 7:48 p.m. at a house in the 4600 block of Nowak Avenue.

The Huber Heights Fire chief said when fire crews got to the scene there were moderate fire conditions at the front of the house. Crews began attacking the fire from outside before entering and attacking the interior.

The occupants were out of the house by the time crews arrived. Pets were reported to still be inside the house, but none were found during the search.

The house is not habitable, according to the chief. Red Cross will be helping the family of five – two adults and three children.

No one was injured. The fire is under investigation.