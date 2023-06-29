DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun night out with family? Day Air Ballpark is hosting a massive movie night this summer.

On Friday, August 18, Donatos Movie Night will return, bringing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to the 2,000-square-foot HD Video Board. Gates open at 6 p.m. for you to grab a seat on the outfield grass, and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

“Groups are advised to arrive early to secure a great spot in the outfield grass and enjoy the festivities before the movie begins,” the release said. “Families and children will get to meet Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, enjoy carnival games and other activities, participate in a raffle with great prizes, hang out with the Dragons Green Team, and much more.”

Want to join in the fun? You can get up to five three tickets upon request when you order a pizza from participating Donatos locations in the Dayton area. Make your purchase between July 1 and August 18 to get a box-top form or instructions to follow online.

