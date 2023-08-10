DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s all about the minions next Saturday, August 19, as a free family movie night is happening at Centerville-Washington Park District’s Forest Field Park.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits the big screen at sunset. Beginning at 7 p.m., all kinds of games and activities will be available, including Clayborne Grill and Kona Ice food trucks.

The park is located at 2100 E. Centerville Station Road. Those who wish to attend the event are asked to pre-register in advance for planning purposes.

You can register for the event online here or by calling 937-433-5155.