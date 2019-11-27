Family looking for closure after shooting death of Trotwood woman

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – This week marks three years since the shooting death of 20-year-old Jessica Wilson.

Wilson was shot and killed along Salem Avenue. So far, no suspects have been arrested for her murder.

Tuesday night, friends and family of Jessica held a vigil near the place where Jessica was killed.

Jessica’s mother, Yoland King, is calling on anyone with information to come forward to help provide closure to her family.

“We just don’t know what happened. We know she got shot, [but] we don’t have any ashes because they won’t give any ashes because the case is unsolved,” said King.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trotwood police or crime stoppers at 222-STOP. All calls are anonymous.