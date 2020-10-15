Family Justice Center to open for victims of domestic, intimate partner violence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department’s Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence (DV/IPV) Unit will begin working out of its new Family Justice Center Monday, Oct. 19.

The Family Justice Center (FJC) is the first of its kind in the Dayton region. It is a stand-alone facility, separate from the Dayton Police Department Safety Building.

Authorities said the goal is to reduce trauma to those who have already suffered through acts of violence by having it be a one-stop location. The FJC will accommodate victims of felony crimes to start, with an expansion to support victims of misdemeanor crimes in the future.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS