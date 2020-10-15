Family Justice Center to open for victims of domestic, intimate partner violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department’s Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence (DV/IPV) Unit will begin working out of its new Family Justice Center Monday, Oct. 19.

The Family Justice Center (FJC) is the first of its kind in the Dayton region. It is a stand-alone facility, separate from the Dayton Police Department Safety Building.

Authorities said the goal is to reduce trauma to those who have already suffered through acts of violence by having it be a one-stop location. The FJC will accommodate victims of felony crimes to start, with an expansion to support victims of misdemeanor crimes in the future.