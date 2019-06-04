Family going door to door looking for missing Harrison Twp. woman
Woman last seen before tornado outbreak
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) -- One week after a Harrison Township woman disappeared before the tornado outbreak, her family is still desperately trying to find her.
Searches for 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn have turned up empty.
Her husband, Bob, is now going door to door handing out flyers to anyone who might be able to help.
Catherine was last seen last Monday in Harrison Township when she went for a walk around 5:30 p.m. before the tornado outbreak.
Bob says she has dementia.
When she didn't return home that day, Bob went looking for her and called police. Shortly after that, the storms hit and the tornadoes touched down.
Because of the power outages and debris on the roads, Bob says it's been difficult getting the word out.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing their search efforts and are looking for the public's help.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local businesses collecting donations for tornado victims
Businesses, churches, and organizations across the Miami Valley are collecting donations for storm victims in the wake of Monday's tornado outbreak.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims
The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Dayton found safe
A 12-year-old who was critically missing has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.Read More »
-
Former bus driver pleads guilty to child sex abuse
Federal authorities say a man who met two boys he sexually abused through his volunteer work as a church bus driver has pleaded guilty to a count of sexually abusing a minor under age 12.Read More »