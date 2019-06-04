Family going door to door looking for missing Harrison Twp. woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) -- One week after a Harrison Township woman disappeared before the tornado outbreak, her family is still desperately trying to find her.

Searches for 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn have turned up empty.

Her husband, Bob, is now going door to door handing out flyers to anyone who might be able to help.

Catherine was last seen last Monday in Harrison Township when she went for a walk around 5:30 p.m. before the tornado outbreak.

Bob says she has dementia.

When she didn't return home that day, Bob went looking for her and called police. Shortly after that, the storms hit and the tornadoes touched down.

Because of the power outages and debris on the roads, Bob says it's been difficult getting the word out.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing their search efforts and are looking for the public's help.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.