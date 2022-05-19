MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this Friday? The City of Moraine is hosting a movie night in the park for all to enjoy.

From 8:30 pm until 11 pm, the City of Moraine will be showing the movie Encanto at Wax Park, found at 3800 Main Street in Moraine. This event will be held on Friday, May 20.

This free event is open to all, so load up your car with blankets, pillows, a comfy chair and your favorite snacks to enjoy the night with your family and friends.

For more information, visit the event page here.