Family, friends remember woman killed in murder-suicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of friends and family members gathered Monday evening to remember the woman killed in a murder-suicide Sunday at a Family Dollar in Dayton.

According to police, 62-year-old Dennis Haggin of Dayton shot and killed 45-year-old Donna Brown of Dayton before turning the gun on himself.

People released pink and white balloons in Brown’s memory outside the Family Dollar in the 400 block of North James H. McGee Boulevard. The store remained closed Monday.

“We’ve just all been numb,” said Chris Dunn, Sr., Brown’s nephew. “Just trying to come to the reality of what happened.”

Several people at the vigil told 2 NEWS that Brown was known to many in the community. A mother, grandmother and lifelong resident of Dayton, she spent the past four years working as a cook and bartender at ClubAces.

“You was addicted to her cooking, no matter what she cooked,” said Tyrus Lockhart, who works at ClubAces. “Beans, greens, tomatoes, you name it.”

“You just could not ask for a better friend, and all of these people will attest to that,” said Margie Marbury, whose daughter was one of Brown’s friends.

According to Dayton police, Brown obtained a protection order against the alleged gunman two days before the shooting. The two had been in a relationship for several years, authorities said Monday.

“I’m still in shock, to be honest,” said Lonie Render, a friend of Donna Brown since childhood. “It bothers me. I didn’t want that to happen to nobody, but she definitely didn’t deserve it.”

Friends at the vigil announced that ClubAces has a fundraiser planned for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to help Brown’s family with funeral expenses. The event will include singers and poetry, according to organizers.

Brown’s nephew told 2 NEWS his family is grateful for the community’s support.

“She did a lot for the community herself in her own right,” Dunn said. “This didn’t surprise me because of the heart that she had.”

