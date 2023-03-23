TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Grab your bunny ears and get ready to celebrate a spring holiday with the return of an annual event.

The Tipp City Partnership and Tipp City Public Library have announced it is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Those interested should know it is a free event and is described as family-friendly.

People interested will be able to participate at more than 15 local businesses. Families can start off by going to the Tipp City Public Library, where children of all ages will have the opportunity to have their photograph taken with the Easter Bunny.

A list of the participating businesses will be at the library, where participants can then go and receive “sweet treats” at the nearby select locations. There will be a large Easter basket in the prize raffle, which is said to be sponsored by Alvetro Orthodontics.

If the weather happens to be nice on the day of the event, the Easter Bunny could be found outside.