Family, friends mourn loss of woman killed in deadly German Township crash

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still looking for a car that may have contributed to the cause of the crash but left the scene and family and friends are grieving for the three people who died.

“She was the type of best friend you could just have there with you all of the time and never get bored. She was a great mom, her kids adored her,” Kasey Brewer said about her best friend, 26-year-old Ashley Mance, who died in the crash.

Brewer said she’s been best friends Mance for six years, always spending holidays and vacations together.

“This is the type of heart ache you feel in your chest and you feel like you can’t breathe,” Brewer said.

Mance was killed in the crash that happened on SR 4 near Eby Road in German Township around 4 p.m. Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified Mance along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts as the people killed in the crash Friday.

Mance’s two children were taken to Dayton Children’s hospital in critical condition where Brewer said they remain as of Saturday night.

“Averly is stable, she’s doing better,” Brewer said. “AJ is kind of up in the air. He hasn’t really been doing any better.”

A man was also taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

A GoFundMe was set up for Mance’s funeral expenses and hospital costs for her children. So far its raised more than $9,000.

“As I’m seeing all the Facebook posts, and the donations, like seeing that is so nice because I’m so happy to see how much Ashley meant to so many people,” Brewer said.