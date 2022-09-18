SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire took place at a Springboro home early Sunday morning, taking the lives of several family pets and injuring a firefighter.

The fire took place just before 2:30 a.m. in a two-story residence on Woodcliff Boulevard.

Fire crews on the scene tell us that the family woke up to the fire and were evacuated from the home. None of the family members sustained injuries, but a firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries in unknown. The family’s pets were lost in the fire.

Multiple fire crews were on the scene, including Franklin, Wayne Township and Clearcreek.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.