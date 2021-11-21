Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Grosvenor Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, fire crews found a two-story double residence burning.

The structure has taken heavy damages, and Dayton Fire Department is still working on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Both sides of the building were owned by one family. A resident of the building told 2NEWS that everyone made it out except for a family dog.

(Kris Sproles, WDTN)

A 2NEWS photographer is on the scene. This is an ongoing story and we will update it as we receive more information.