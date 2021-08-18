Family escapes Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A family escaped their home after a fire broke out in the attic of their Trotwood home Wednesday.

The fire happened just after 1 a.m. at a home on the 6500 block of Wolf Creek Pike.

The Trotwood Fire Department told 2 NEWS crews on scene that a neighbor alerted those living in the home of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the family, however, it is not known if the home is unlivable at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

