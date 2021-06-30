Family escapes Covington house fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family escaped a house fire in Covington Tuesday night.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the fire started in the garage of a home on Chestnut Street near North Ludlow Street around 10:30 p.m.

When crew arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed and smoke surrounding the home. Three people got out safely and firefighters rescued a dog from inside.

The Red Cross is now helping the family find a place to stay.

Fire officials said it is not clear what caused the fire and they are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Family escapes Covington house fire

Semi rolls over on U.S. 40 in Clay Township

UD plans underway for new athlete compensation rules

House bill 244 causes division, currently on DeWine's desk

Colorado sisters are only patients in the world with rare genetic disease

West Milton woman hospitalized after being accidentally ran over

More News