Family escapes Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family escaped a house fire in Covington Tuesday night.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the fire started in the garage of a home on Chestnut Street near North Ludlow Street around 10:30 p.m.

When crew arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed and smoke surrounding the home. Three people got out safely and firefighters rescued a dog from inside.

The Red Cross is now helping the family find a place to stay.

Fire officials said it is not clear what caused the fire and they are investigating.