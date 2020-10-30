Family donates ‘Caring Cradle’ to Southview Medical Center

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Lauren and David Herman donated a Caring Cradle to Southview Medical Center’s maternity department Thursday in memory of their son, Lincoln, who was stillborn.
At the donation ceremony, the cradle was blessed and a balloon was released in memory of all babies that have died during birth.
Daniel Tryon, president of Southview Medical Center, and employees from the maternity department were present to accept the donation on behalf of the medical center.
