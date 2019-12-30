DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released surveillance video showing a Family Dollar armed robbery suspect in the hopes the public can help identify him.
At 9:10 pm on December 29, a male suspect entered the store located at 2601 East Third Street. He proceeded to put a mask on and proceeded to rob the business, demanding cash and threatening the clerk with a weapon.
Police describe the suspect as 5’10” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, black athletic pants, and tan boots at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Family Dollar armed robbery suspect caught on cam
- Scammers able to duplicate legitimate phone numbers, Sheriff’s Office warning against scams
- Dayton salon gives the gift of relaxation at Dayton Children’s Hospital
- Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019
- Supporters of Cahke Cortner sent letters to federal court on his behalf