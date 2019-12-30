Family Dollar armed robbery suspect caught on cam

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released surveillance video showing a Family Dollar armed robbery suspect in the hopes the public can help identify him.

At 9:10 pm on December 29, a male suspect entered the store located at 2601 East Third Street. He proceeded to put a mask on and proceeded to rob the business, demanding cash and threatening the clerk with a weapon.

Police describe the suspect as 5’10” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, black athletic pants, and tan boots at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

