DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is relying on the Red Cross for help after their home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Not long after 1 am, firefighters responded to a call of a fire on Ferndale Avenue in Dayton, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Upon arrival, they found the two-story home was already under heavy flames.

All the residents escaped the home safely, however, the Fire Chief on the scene said two dogs did not make it out in time.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay, as their home was heavily damaged.