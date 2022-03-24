DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton family was forced out of their home by a fire on Bellfontaine Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, the family woke up to find a fire in the bathroom before leaving the home and calling for help.

Crews responded to the scene on the 2100 block of Bellfontaine Avenue. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down, DFD said, but not before the blaze had caused significant damage to the upper level of the home. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said no one was injured by the fire.

Authorities estimated the damage to be from $10,000 to $15,000 upstairs. The family was displaced and the Red Cross has been called to assist them.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.