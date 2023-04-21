DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family of four was forced to leave their home after a fire left it unlivable on Thursday, April 20.

According to the Trotwood Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 4100 block of Brumbaugh Boulevard in Trotwood.

The fire caused approximately $40,000 in damages and left the home uninhabitable. Currently, the family is receiving help from the Red Cross of Dayton.

The Trotwood Fire Department said the cause of the fire is possibly electrical in nature, however, it remains under investigation.

Anyone who is seeing a circuit breaker in their home constantly tripping should call an electrition and have it inspected as soon as possible, the fire department said. The Trotwood Fire Department has also partnered up with the Red Cross and the Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union to offer free smoke detectors and CO detectors to City of Trotwood residents. For more information please call 937-854-7270.